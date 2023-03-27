 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Nomura cautions on Credit Suisse hiring as rivals grab talent

Bloomberg
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

Any additions will be on a case-by-case basis and Nomura has no intention to buy any of Credit Suisse’s assets, according to Christopher Willcox, head of Nomura’s wholesale business.

Nomura cautions on Credit Suisse hiring as rivals grab talent

Nomura Holdings Inc., which snapped up thousands of employees when Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. went under, is cautious about pouncing on the similar opportunity thrown up by turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Any additions will be on a case-by-case basis and Nomura has no intention to buy any of Credit Suisse’s assets, according to Christopher Willcox, head of Nomura’s wholesale business. “We’re not going to suddenly hire, you know, 30 people because they happen to become available out of a one-off event,” Willcox said in an interview in Tokyo. “Our plans have not changed as a result of Credit Suisse.”

While Japan’s biggest brokerage could end up getting some Credit Suisse bankers as it continues to invest in its businesses, it isn’t “systematically” trying to target the Swiss bank’s employees, Willcox said, adding that wealth management and equity derivatives are among the areas Nomura is focusing on.

Nomura is sounding a note of caution as some of its Wall Street rivals hunt for talent from Credit Suisse after a government-brokered takeover by UBS Group AG. US and European banks are undoing de facto hiring freezes to cherry-pick key personnel at a discount, while some Credit Suisse executives themselves have been seeking potential suitors for its investment banking operations, people with knowledge of the matter have said.