Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nokia to slash 350 jobs in Finland as part of cost cuts

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it was going to cut 350 jobs in Finland as part of ongoing plans to find savings worth 700 million euros ($800 million) by 2020.

"The planned changes are indispensable to secure Nokia's long-term competitiveness," head of the company's Finnish operations, Tommi Uitto, said in a statement.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 04:26 pm

