Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years

It said in a statement it expects about 600 million euros ($715 million) to 700 million euros of restructuring and associated charges by 2023.

Reuters
March 16, 2021 / 01:34 PM IST
Finnish telecoms group Nokia said on Tuesday it plans to cut between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs within the next two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities.

TAGS: #jobs #Nokia #World News
first published: Mar 16, 2021 01:26 pm

