English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Budget 2023: HDFC chairman's outlook
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung

    Samsung will make payments to Nokia from Jan. 1, but the companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.

    Reuters
    January 23, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

    Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia on Monday said it has signed a new multi-year agreement to license its 5G patents to Samsung following the expiry of the previous pact in December.

    Samsung will make payments to Nokia from Jan. 1, but the companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.

    Nordic rival Ericsson last year also reached an agreement on 5G patents with Samsung, ending a dispute that hit its quarterly revenue.

    Nokia's patent portfolio is made of around 20,000 patent families, including over 4,500 patent families declared essential to 5G.
    Reuters
    Tags: #5G #Nokia #Samsung #World News
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 12:47 pm