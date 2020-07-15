App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Nokia says ready to replace Huawei in UK 'at scale and speed'

Reuters

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia is ready to replace Huawei equipment in Britain, the head of Nokia Britain said on Tuesday following the UK's decision to stop using the Chinese manufacturer.

"We have the capacity and expertise to replace all of the Huawei equipment in the UK's networks at scale and speed, and are ready to step up to support the implementation of the UK government decision with minimal impact on the people using our customers networks," Cormac Whelan said.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 08:15 am

tags #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.