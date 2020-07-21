App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nokia rolls out 5G networks for industrial clients

Mobile technologies' role in manufacturing industries is growing fast and, with stand-alone networks, industrial clients are becoming independent in their onsite connection needs.

Reuters

Nokia rolled out on Tuesday new 5G stand-alone wireless networks for industrial clients and unveiled an order to build one for mining technology firm Sandvik at its site in Tampere, Finland.

"We're paving the way to accelerate digitalization in the most demanding of use cases such as automotive manufacturing, where cloud, robotics and autonomous machine operations create mission-critical demands for reliable low latency and high data rates," said Raghav Sahgal, head of Nokia's Enterprise unit.

