Nobody should go through what I have gone through: 26/11 survivor 'Baby Moshe'

Nov 25, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

In a recorded message shared by his family to PTI recently, Moshe, now 16, is heard narrating the story of his lucky escape in a daring act by his nanny, Sandra, "who risked her own life to save his".

Moshe Holtzberg, who lost his parents during the 26/11 terror attacks, arrives at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. (PTI)

Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who was just two years old when he lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai attack, has called upon the international community to look for ways to counter terror so that "nobody has to go through what he has gone through".

'Baby Moshe', the youngest survivor of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks whose pictures with his Indian nanny Sandra holding him close to her chest in the besieged Nariman House - also known as Chabad House - caught worldwide attention, lost both his parents Rabbi Gabriel Holtzberg and Rivka Holztberg in the terror strike carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

His parents were the emissaries of the Chabad Movement in Mumbai.

On Thursday, the family held prayers in memory of their dear ones at a cemetery in Jerusalem as per the Hebrew calendar.

He also talked about growing up in Israel with his grandparents Rabbi Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg, who have been raising him as their own son.