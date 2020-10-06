172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|nobel-prize-in-physics-jointly-awarded-to-roger-penrose-reinhard-genzel-and-andrea-ghez-5929571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nobel Prize in Physics jointly awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel, and Andrea Ghez

Half of the Nobel prize went to Roger Penrose for the "discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity”, and the other half went to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for the "discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy”, the Nobel jury said.

Moneycontrol News

Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany, and Andrea Ghez of the United States have won the Nobel Prize in Physics on October 6, for their research on black holes, the Nobel jury said.

Half of the Nobel prize went to Roger Penrose for the "discovery that black hole formation  is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity”, and the other half went to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for the "discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy”, the Nobel jury said.

Andrea Ghez became the fourth woman to win a Nobel Prize in Physics after Marie Curie, Donna Strickland, and Maria Goeppert Mayer.

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #Nobel laureates #Nobel prize 2020 #Nobel Prize in physics

