Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nobel Peace Prize 2019 awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

The Norwegian Nobel Committee observed that PM Abiy Ahmed Ali be awrded for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed (Image: twitter/@NobelPrize)
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed (Image: twitter/@NobelPrize)

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 was awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said that this year's Nobel Peace Prize is "meant to recognise all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions".

The Committee observed that  Peace Laureate Abiy Ahmed quickly worked out the principles of a peace agreement in close cooperation with Eritrea President Isaias Afwerki to end the long “no peace, no war” stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

"In Ethiopia, even if much work remains, Peace Laureate Abiy Ahmed has initiated important reforms that give many citizens hope for a better life and a brighter future. As Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed has sought to promote reconciliation, solidarity and social justice," the Committee observed while making the announcement at The Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway.

Asserting that Abiy Ahmed’s efforts deserve recognition and need encouragement, the Nobel Committee said that it hoped the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize will strengthen the Ethiopian PM in his important work for peace and reconciliation.

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 02:46 pm

tags #Nobel Peace Prize #Nobel prize #world

