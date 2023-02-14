No US balloon over China: White House

Representative Image

There is no American balloon flying over the Chinese airspace, the White House said Monday, dismissing Beijing's claims.

"We are not flying surveillance balloons over China. I'm not aware of any other craft that we're flying over into Chinese airspace," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at a news conference.

Earlier in the day, Beijing alleged that this past year the United States has flown more than 10 high-altitude balloons into its airspace without its permission.

"There are no US Government balloons over the People's Republic of China "none, zero, period," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters at a different news conference.