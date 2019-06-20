App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 10:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

No US aircraft operated over Iran: US military

"No U.S. aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace today," Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the U.S. military's Central Command, said shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The U.S. military did not fly over Iranian airspace, the U.S. military said, after a news website run by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said a U.S. drone was shot down over the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

Urban declined further comment. The U.S. military has in recent days confirmed an attempt by Iran to shoot down a U.S. drone last week as well as a successful shootdown of one on June 6 by Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 10:31 am

tags #World News

