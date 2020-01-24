App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

No snow in winter? Norwegians make it instead

The Institute's modelling forecasts forests around Oslo may see just 50 days of snow deeper than 30 cm in 2050, down from 80 days today and 140 days in 1900 - a slump it puts down to climate change.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Children slip by on their cross-country skis, skidding around on artificial snow sprayed out onto on the otherwise bare ground by six huge blowing machines in Norway's Oestmarka forest.

Any other winter, the lanes would have been laden with natural drifts, said 30-year-old jogger Marie Sten, back from a run along the forest's snow-free paths. "This is the first January in my life I have ever seen without snow. I really hope it is a one-off."

She may be disappointed, according to data from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute. Many of her compatriots are already starting to face up to the new reality and adapt.

Close

The Institute's modelling forecasts forests around Oslo may see just 50 days of snow deeper than 30 cm in 2050, down from 80 days today and 140 days in 1900 - a slump it puts down to climate change.

related news

It's a serious business in a country which has snow at the heart of its culture. Norway topped the medals tables in the 2018 Winter Olympics, even though it fielded a team only half the size of the United States.

Some kindergartens have been investing in snow cannons to make sure their charges can keep building snowmen during playtime.

"It is a really boring winter for the kids if there is no snow: the sand pit is hard," said Ine Kvaleng, manager of Svenstuen kindergarten in Oslo.

Her establishment owns a 6,000-crown ($671) snow cannon as well as a high-pressure water hose. "It is a way to keep winter going: you can add three weeks on each end of it," she said.

Happysnow, a company based in Lillehammer, the site of the 1994 Winter Olympics, says it sells small canons to families, kindergartens and sports clubs.

"A typical customer is a very eager dad who likes machines and wants to make sure the kids can play in snow in the garden," said co-founder Asgeir Linberg.

And when outside temperatures get too warm for even artificial snow, there's always "Sn¸", the country's first indoor ski centre, which opened on the outskirts of Oslo on Jan. 15.

"We complement the winter season, we do not replace it," said the centre's CEO, Erik Hammer.

Its systems keep the temperature between minus two and minus four Celsius year-round. But some of its customers had mixed feeling about using the facilities.

"It is a way to practice the sport when there is no snow," said Anne Marte Solberg, 48, a tour operator who heads the local cross-country skiing club. On the other hand, "it is tragic because you don't go skiing to go indoors."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Norway #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.