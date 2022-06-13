English
    No satisfaction: Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off

    After lead vocalist Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, the Rolling Stones postponed their show in Amsterdam just hours before it was scheduled to begin.

    Associated Press
    June 13, 2022 / 10:40 PM IST
    File image of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts (Image: Shutterstock)

    The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam on Monday, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

    The band announced the cancellation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition.

    The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority, the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

    Some fans were already in the stadium when it was announced that the show had been scrapped.

    The veteran rockers are touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Amsterdam #coronavirus #Mick Jagger #Rolling Stones #world
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 10:40 pm
