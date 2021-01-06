MARKET NEWS

No reason to think any new strain of virus is vaccine resistant: UK PM Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson made the comment in parliament when asked for an update on government efforts to test vaccines against new strains.

Reuters
January 06, 2021 / 07:18 PM IST
There is no reason to think that any new strain of the coronavirus is resistant to vaccines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

He made the comment in parliament when asked for an update on government efforts to test vaccines against new strains.

