172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|no-plans-to-acquire-tiktok-says-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-5761901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No plans to acquire TikTok, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai in an interview on the podcast show Pivot Schooled said "We are not buying" after being asked whether Google was going to buy the popular video app.

Moneycontrol News

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai has said that there are no plans to acquire TikTok.

Pichai, in an interview on the podcast show 'Pivot Schooled', said "we are not buying" after being asked whether Google was going to buy the popular video app.

TikTok pays for Google’s cloud services, Pichai confirmed in the podcast interview. Pichai added, "TikTok is one of the tech businesses flourishing during the pandemic that is not facing antitrust scrutiny, unlike Google."

Close

After US President Donald Trump threatened to ban the app and ordered its Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd, to sell the US part of the business, Microsoft Corp. and other US technology companies were reported to be working on TikTok bids.

related news

According to a Bloomberg report, Google parent Alphabet Inc. considered joining a group bid as a minority investor, but the plan fizzled.

TikTok and one of its employees separately sued U.S. President Donald Trump's administration over his executive order banning transactions in the United States with the popular short-form video-sharing app, calling it a pretext to fuel anti-China rhetoric as he seeks re-election.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 10:08 am

tags #Google #TikTok

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.