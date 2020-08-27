No plans to acquire TikTok, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai has said that there are no plans to acquire TikTok.

Pichai, in an interview on the podcast show 'Pivot Schooled', said "we are not buying" after being asked whether Google was going to buy the popular video app.

TikTok pays for Google’s cloud services, Pichai confirmed in the podcast interview. Pichai added, "TikTok is one of the tech businesses flourishing during the pandemic that is not facing antitrust scrutiny, unlike Google."

After US President Donald Trump threatened to ban the app and ordered its Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd, to sell the US part of the business, Microsoft Corp. and other US technology companies were reported to be working on TikTok bids.

According to a Bloomberg report, Google parent Alphabet Inc. considered joining a group bid as a minority investor, but the plan fizzled.

TikTok and one of its employees separately sued U.S. President Donald Trump's administration over his executive order banning transactions in the United States with the popular short-form video-sharing app, calling it a pretext to fuel anti-China rhetoric as he seeks re-election.