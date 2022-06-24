English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    No plans for extraordinary EU summit on gas prices in July: Official

    "There are no plans," the official said when asked about reports on a possible extra summit next month.

    Reuters
    June 24, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

    There are no plans at the moment to hold an extraordinary summit of European Union leaders in July to discuss ways to deal with rising gas prices, an EU official said on Friday.

    "There are no plans," the official said when asked about reports on a possible extra summit next month.

    The official said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had suggested a July summit on Thursday, in internal meetings with EU leaders, to discuss a proposal to cap prices on Russian gas.

    Another EU official, however, said some EU leaders were considering the option to hold an extra summit in July to talk about broader economic issues.
    Reuters
    Tags: #EU #European Union #gas #World News
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 02:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.