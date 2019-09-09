App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

No military solution to conflict in Afghanistan: Pakistan

Trump called off a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior Taliban leaders planned at his Camp David retreat on Sunday after the the terror group admitted it was behind a suicide car bomb attack on Thursday that had killed an American soldier and 11 others in the capital of Kabul.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With President Donald Trump cancelling a secret summit with Taliban leaders and his Afghan counterpart, Pakistan urged all sides to follow restraint, saying there is no military solution to the conflict in the war-torn country.

Trump called off a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior Taliban leaders planned at his Camp David retreat on Sunday after the the terror group admitted it was behind a suicide car bomb attack on Thursday that had killed an American soldier and 11 others in the capital of Kabul.

“Pakistan has always condemned violence and called on all sides for restraint and commitment to pursue the process,” the Foreign Office said.

Close

The FO also said that “Pakistan looks for optimised engagement following earliest resumption of talks” between the parties.

related news

It said Pakistan has been facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and has encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience.

Pakistan said that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and urges that both sides must re-engage to find negotiated peace from the ongoing political settlement process.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 08:20 am

tags #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.