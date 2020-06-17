No injuries as UK PM Boris Johnson's car shunted by security vehicle outside Parliament

The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it. Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament on Wednesday when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two Reuters witnesses said.
Johnson's office said no one had been injured.
Johnson, who returned to work at the end of April after recovering from a serious COVID-19 infection, had just finished his weekly question session in parliament.
First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:33 pm