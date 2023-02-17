 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

No indication that three objects shot down by US linked to Chinese spy balloon programme: Joe Biden

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

Joe Biden said this in his speech at the White House, his first one after a Chinese balloon was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina. Three other high-flying objects were shot down by American fighter jets - two in the US and one in Canada.

File image of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

The three high-flying objects which were shot down over the American and Canadian airspace this month were not related to the Chinese balloon programme, but most likely tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions, US President Joe Biden said Thursday.

Biden said this in his speech at the White House, his first one after a Chinese balloon was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina. Three other high-flying objects were shot down by American fighter jets - two in the US and one in Canada.

"The US and Canadian military are seeking to recover the debris so they can learn more about these three objects. The intelligence community is still assessing all three incidences. They're reported to him daily and will continue their urgent efforts to do so, and he will communicate that to the Congress," Biden said.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they were related to China's spy balloon programme or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country," he said.