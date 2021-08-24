MARKET NEWS

No extensions for US evacuations in Afghanistan, say Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says life is returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remains a problem. Many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

Associated Press
August 24, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
In this Aug. 22, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, Afghan passengers board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (MSgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Force via AP)

A Taliban spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the August 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group will accept “no extensions” to the deadline. He says life is returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remains a problem. Many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

Mujahid says he is “not aware” of any meeting between the Taliban and the CIA, but he did not deny that such a meeting took place. An official says the director of the U.S. agency met with the Taliban’s top political leader in Kabul on Monday.
Associated Press
Tags: #Afghanistan crisis #Joe Biden #Taliban #US evacuations #Zabihullah Mujahid
first published: Aug 24, 2021 07:16 pm

