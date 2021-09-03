MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

No evidence to verify whether Pakistan brought in fighters to support Taliban in Afghanistan: Pentagon

“As we said before, Pakistan has a shared interest in the safe havens that exist along that border, and they, too, have become -- and have been victims of terrorist activity," Kirby said.

PTI
September 03, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
File image: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

File image: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

The Pentagon has said it has seen no evidence to corroborate reports that there were Pakistan nationals along with the Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

“I have not seen anything to corroborate that report,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference on Thursday when asked about the reported allegations by former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani that Pakistan had sent between 10,000 to 15,000 of its men along with the Taliban to capture Kabul and Afghanistan.

“As we said before, Pakistan has a shared interest in the safe havens that exist along that border, and they, too, have become -- and have been victims of terrorist activity," Kirby said.

"And I mean, I think that's something that we all share in common here is helping each other and not become victims to those kinds of attacks from that part of the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, a key Congressional committee has unanimously adopted an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act seeking a report from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the security of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.

Close

Related stories

The amendment moved by Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney was adopted by House Armed Services Committee by a voice vote on Wednesday.

It seeks a report from the Defense Secretary on the vulnerability of the nuclear arsenal of Pakistan to seizure or control.

This includes considerations of known extremism among personnel of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence and the possibility of terror threats from Afghanistan.
PTI
Tags: #Afghanistan #Pakistan #Pentagon #Taliban #World News
first published: Sep 3, 2021 07:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.