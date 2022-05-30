 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No EU deal on Russian oil embargo yet, more talks today

Reuters
May 30, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

The proposal under discussion now among EU countries assumes a ban on Russian oil delivered to the EU by sea by the end of the year, but foresees an exemption for oil delivered by the Russian Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Hungary, Slovakia and Czechia.

European Union governments failed to reach an agreement on an embargo on Russian oil on Sunday, but will continue negotiations on Monday morning as they seek to prepare an agreement in time for an EU summit on Monday afternoon, an EU official said.

TAGS: #EU #European Union #oil #Russia #World News
first published: May 30, 2022 07:30 am
