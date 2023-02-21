 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No endgame in sight in Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II

Pranay Sharma
Feb 21, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

US President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to the beleaguered Ukrainian capital on Monday for a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky shows Washington and European countries are willing to stand by Kyiv for the long haul.

Biden spent more than five hours in the Ukrainian capital, consulting with Zelenskyy on next steps, honoring the country’s fallen soldiers and seeing U.S. embassy staff in the besieged country. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The Ukraine war has proved most experts wrong. Contrary to the prediction of a short war, the Russian invasion has set alight the biggest and bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II.

As it enters its second year and the snow thaws, the war is likely to intensify further as Russia steps up its offensive and Ukrainian forces, with the backing of Western countries, raise their defences to push back the invaders.

Biden’s visit to Kyiv came in the midst of prediction by poll surveys in the US that support for Ukraine, both in terms of funding and supply of arms, was softening.