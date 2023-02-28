 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No definitive conclusion on COVID-19 origin theory: White House

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

The pandemic's origin has been the subject of vigorous debate among academics, intelligence experts and lawmakers.

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

There is no definitive conclusion on the origin of COVID-19 and the intelligence community and the rest of the US government are still looking at this, the White House has said following a report that the Energy Department has concluded the virus most likely leaked from a lab in China.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, citing a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress, said the virus that drove the COVID-19 pandemic, killing close to 7 million people globally, most likely emerged from a laboratory leak in China.

Responding to questions about the report, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said: "The intelligence community and the rest of the government are still looking at this. There's not been a definitive conclusion, so it's difficult for me to say, nor should I feel like I should have to defend press reporting about a possible preliminary indication here.

