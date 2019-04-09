App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

'No deal' Brexit risks severe economic shock, IMF warns

In the worst-case situation, the fund assumes that a disorderly break between Britain and its largest trading partner would bring border disruption, raising import costs for businesses and households in Britain.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Britain's economy risks a serious shock if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday, warning of severe trade disruption and slower economic growth. In a report marking the coming spring meeting, published just days before the scheduled Brexit date of Friday, the IMF looked at the impact of possible "no deal" scenarios.

In the worst-case situation, the fund assumes that a disorderly break between Britain and its largest trading partner would bring border disruption, raising import costs for businesses and households in Britain.

It estimates that the trade disruptions in that scenario would cause a decline in Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.4 percent in the first year, and 0.8 percent in the next.

The European Union would not be immune from the impact, although it would be less severe, with the bloc's GDP falling 0.2 and then 0.1 percent.

related news

The IMF adds that the total impact would be a decline of 3.5 percent of British GDP between now and 2021 and 0.5 percent for the EU.

The fund notes however that it cannot predict all the effects of a "no deal" Brexit, or all the mitigating measures that might be taken.

The "no deal" scenarios assume that, in the absence of a new trade agreement, British exports to the EU revert to being subject to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

This would see tariffs increase, while Britain would also lose access to trade agreements struck between the EU and other countries.

The IMF estimates are also based on published British plans to dramatically slash tariffs on imports from the EU.

Even if there is a Brexit deal, the IMF is more pessimistic about the British economy for the next two years than it was in January.

It estimates an increase in GDP of 1.2 percent this year, rising to 1.4 percent in 2020. Previous projections unveiled at Davos predicted growth of 1.5 and 1.6 percent. The IMF report comes at the start of a decisive week, where EU leaders will decide at a Brussels summit on Wednesday whether to agree to London's request to delay Brexit day.

If they fail, or if Prime Minister Theresa May refuses to accept whatever they offer, Britain is on course to leave on Friday without a deal. (AFP) PMS .
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: CSK lose Shane Watso ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Edito ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why he wrote a nationalist song for ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Killing of Party MLA Cannot Deter BJP from Fighting Naxalism: Amit Sha ...

In Andhra, Elections Are All About Three Cs: Cash, Caste and Casting a ...

Japan Military's F-35 Lightning II Stealth Fighter Jet Reported Missin ...

NIA Summons Former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir in Weapons Loot Case

EC Seeks Report on PM Modi's Balakot Strike Remarks Aimed At First-Tim ...

Polling to be Held as Per Schedule Despite Naxal Attack: Chhattisgarh ...

IIT-Kanpur Set to Refer Dalit Scholar’s Thesis to External Technical ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Taking Away Bal Thackeray's Voting Rights

Algeria MPs Elect First New President in 20 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Repeat of 1996 in 2019 a real possibility: Chandrababu Naidu on a 'Thi ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur set to lose national record, Asian title aft ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.