No-deal Brexit could result in nearly 6 lakh people losing jobs across world: Study

As uncertainty around Brexit grows, a study by the IWH Institute in Germany revealed that if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, it would put nearly 6 lakh people around the world out of jobs.

Germany, the EU's biggest economy, will be the hardest hit with over 1 lakh expected to lose their jobs while France would lose 50,000 jobs. Economists said that it may not necessarily mean that employees are laid off, they may be "kept on by cutting hours or opening new markets".

The car industry of Germany will be affected the most, with 15,000 jobs endangered, many of them in Volkswagen company town Wolfsburg and at Dingolfing's BMW factory.

Brexit is scheduled for March 29 and British Prime Minister Theresa May has not been able to finalise an arrangement with the bloc after her deal was rejected by the British Parliament with overwhelming majority in January.

Oliver Holtemoeller, a co-author of the study, said that the divorce without a deal would see tariffs imposed at the border which would tangle global supply chains. Experts in the report did not take into account other economic impacts like a change in investment flows. "Since markets are linked up across the globe and suppliers based outside the EU are also affected by a no deal Brexit", they said.

The study indicated that in Asian economies like China and Japan, nearly 60,000 and 3,000 workers respectively could lose their jobs. Another study had shown that 5 lakh jobs within Britain would be at risk in case of a no-deal Brexit.