Mar 07, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No dancing in a concert: Saudi Arabia’s latest diktat

Egyptian entertainer Tamer Hosny is expected to perform live on March 30. As the news got out, people took to social media to mock the move

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For an upcoming music concert to be held in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabian government has banned dancing or swaying. The instruction is apart from the usual ‘modest dress code’ and separate male and female enclosures.

NY Post, via AFP, reported that the Islamic state has “strictly prohibited” the attendees of the concert from dancing or swaying. They have also been asked to wear “modest clothes”. Children below the age of 12 are also not allowed inside the venue.

Egyptian entertainer Tamer Hosny is expected to perform live on March 30.

As the news got out, people took to social media to mock the move. A user wondered if the concert was a funeral!



Though the restrictions have not deterred the Saudi citizens and the concert is already sold out.

