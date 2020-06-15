No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

No fresh cases have been linked to a US salon where two hairstylists who tested positive for COVID-19 saw 140 clients. The hairstylists who worked at Great Clips hair salon in Springfield, Missouri were symptomatic, CNN reported.

The hairstylists and customers were wearing face coverings, and chairs had been placed according to social distancing guidelines.

Out of 140 customers and seven staff who were potentially exposed, 46 took the test with negative results for infection, CNN reported. All the others were quarantined for 14 days.

County health officials said the 14-day incubation period is over and no cases have been linked to the two stylists, the report added.

Those who were not tested were called twice a day to enquire about symptoms, said Kathryn Wall, a spokeswoman for the Springfield-Green County Health Department.

"This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent COVID-19," said Clay Goddard, the county's director of health, told the news organisation.

"All customers who were tested for COVID-19 after visiting a franchised Great Clips salon in Springfield have confirmed negative test results. Together with our 1,100 independent franchisees, we care deeply about the well-being of customers, salon staff and the communities we serve, and we are grateful for the health of these individuals," Great Clips said in a statement.

The US has recorded over 21.6 lakh infections and more than 1.17 lakh deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

