Imran Khan News Updates Highlights | Speaker gave unconstitutional ruling: Reham Khan

No-trust vote stalled in Pakistan National Assembly. Here are the LIVE updates:

Speaker gave unconstitutional ruling: Reham Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan told CNN-News18 the premier’s actitions today was that of a “mad man” and said he is risking the safety of 22 million people. “Anyone who is breaking the constitution is illegal. The speaker have given unconstitutional ruling,” she said.

Imran Khan to address party leaders at 9 pm.

Imran Khan will be addressing party leaders today at 8:30 PM PST (9 PM IST).

Pak SC hearing on Oppn's plea to continue tomorrow

Amid Pakistan’s political turmoil, the Supreme Court on Sunday issued a notice to all those who filed petitions against the dissolving of Parliament after Prime Minister Imran Khan skirted a no-trust motion, and adjourned the hearing till Monday.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi sacks Governor of Punjab

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday sacked Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as the governor of Punjab. Sources told ARY news the decision was taken at Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s request.

Pak SC calls records of today's National Assembly dissolution

The Pakistan Supreme Court on April 3 issued notices to all concerned and have called for all records of today’s National Assembly dissolution. Th hearing of oppition plea against the dissolution will continue tomorrow morning.

Pak SC issues notice to AGP Khalid Jawed Khan

The Pakistan Supreme Court on April 3 has issued notice to Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan.

Pak Oppn to stage dharna in National Assembly till no-trust vote is held

The Pakistan Opposition on April 3 announced it will stage a dharna in National Assembly till the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is held. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Opposition members have decided to protest against the 'unconstitutional' move.

“Government has violated the Constitution by not allowing voting on the no-confidence motion. United Opposition is not leaving Parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the Constitution of Pakistan,” Bilawal tweeted.

Pak SC sets up larger bench after no-trust vote against Imran Khan rejected

A five-member bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice has been formed over political crisis triggered in the country after rejection of no-confidence motion earlier in the National Assembly today.

Pak SC begins hearing of Oppn's pleas against assembly dissolution

The Pakistan Supreme Court has began hearing on petitions filed by the Opposition against the dissolution of Assembly.

Pakistan SC may declare emergency, Army likely to take over amid deepening crisis: Sources

Pakistan Supreme Court is mulling imposing State of Emergency in the country, sources told CNN-News18. The top court is exploring all possibilities after major constitutional crises in the country and is likely to invite the Army to take over till things are reversed back to normal. “SC may not find things very easy at this stage and undoing is not possible in single order,” sources said.

Pak SC takes suo-moto notice of dissolution of National Assembly

"The Chief Justice of Pakistan reaches the Supreme Court to review petitions filed (by Opposition leaders against the dissolution of National Assembly of Pakistan)," Pakistan's Dunya News quotes sources.

'Army has no role in dissolution of National Assembly': DG ISPR

"Absolutely not. Whatever happened today, Army has no role in it," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, in response to a question on the dissolution of National Assembly of Pakistan. (Geo News, Pakistan)

Pak President Alvi removes Mohammad Sarwar from the position of Governor of Punjab

While acting upon the advice of the Prime Minister, President Arif Alvi has approved the removal of Mr. Mohammad Sarwar from the position of Governor of the Punjab and appointed Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Governor Punjab under the Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan. (PTV)

Pakistan Attorney General resigns as Opposition is set to challenge junking of no-confidence notion

Pakistan President dissolves National Assembly

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days.

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan's PTI dismissed

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, terming it unconstitutional.

The no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister has been declared ‘null and void’.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan advises the President to dissolve assemblies

After the Deputy Speaker dismissed the no-confidence motion against his government, Pakistan PM Imran Khan advised the President to dissolve assemblies and calls for fresh polls.

ANI quoting Pakistan PM Imran Khan from PTV source, tweeted: "I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections."

No-confidence motion a foreign conspiracy against the country, says Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulated the entire country as the Speaker has rejected the no-confidence motion. No-confidence motion was foreign conspiracy against the country, said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan addressing Pakistan said, "I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them."

The Pakistan Assembly has been adjourned till April 25.

Pakistan Opposition to move Supreme Court

Reacting over the dramatic twist, head of the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said Pakistan's joint opposition would appeal in the Supreme Court now.

"Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan," tweeted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.