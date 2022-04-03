Imran Khan News Updates LIVE | Chief Justice to hear Oppn's appeals against dissolution of National Assembly

File image of Imran Khan (Image: Reuters)

No-trust vote stalled in Pakistan National Assembly. Here are the LIVE updates:

Pak SC takes suo-moto notice of dissolution of National Assembly

"The Chief Justice of Pakistan reaches the Supreme Court to review petitions filed (by Opposition leaders against the dissolution of National Assembly of Pakistan)," Pakistan's Dunya News quotes sources.

'Army has no role in dissolution of National Assembly': DG ISPR

"Absolutely not. Whatever happened today, Army has no role in it," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, in response to a question on the dissolution of National Assembly of Pakistan. (Geo News, Pakistan)

Pak President Alvi removes Mohammad Sarwar from the position of Governor of Punjab

While acting upon the advice of the Prime Minister, President Arif Alvi has approved the removal of Mr. Mohammad Sarwar from the position of Governor of the Punjab and appointed Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Governor Punjab under the Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan. (PTV)

Pakistan Attorney General resigns as Opposition is set to challenge junking of no-confidence notion

Pakistan President dissolves National Assembly

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days.

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan's PTI dismissed

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, terming it unconstitutional.

The no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister has been declared ‘null and void’.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan advises the President to dissolve assemblies

After the Deputy Speaker dismissed the no-confidence motion against his government, Pakistan PM Imran Khan advised the President to dissolve assemblies and calls for fresh polls.

ANI quoting Pakistan PM Imran Khan from PTV source, tweeted: "I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections."



I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakitan to prepare for elections: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

(Source: PTV)

No-confidence motion a foreign conspiracy against the country, says Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulated the entire country as the Speaker has rejected the no-confidence motion. No-confidence motion was foreign conspiracy against the country, said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan addressing Pakistan said, "I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them."



I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them: Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/2BVkipVHHb

— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

The Pakistan Assembly has been adjourned till April 25.

Pakistan Opposition to move Supreme Court

Reacting over the dramatic twist, head of the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said Pakistan's joint opposition would appeal in the Supreme Court now.

"Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan," tweeted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.