English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Imran Khan News Updates LIVE | Chief Justice to hear Oppn's appeals against dissolution of National Assembly

    The no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister has been declared ‘null and void’. Here are the LIVE updates.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 03, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
    File image of Imran Khan (Image: Reuters)

    File image of Imran Khan (Image: Reuters)


    No-trust vote stalled in Pakistan National Assembly. Here are the LIVE updates:

    Pak SC takes suo-moto notice of dissolution of National Assembly

    "The Chief Justice of Pakistan reaches the Supreme Court to review petitions filed (by Opposition leaders against the dissolution of National Assembly of Pakistan)," Pakistan's Dunya News quotes sources.

    'Army has no role in dissolution of National Assembly': DG ISPR

    "Absolutely not. Whatever happened today, Army has no role in it," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, in response to a question on the dissolution of National Assembly of Pakistan. (Geo News, Pakistan)

    Close

    Related stories

    Pak President Alvi removes Mohammad Sarwar from the position of Governor of Punjab

    While acting upon the advice of the Prime Minister, President Arif Alvi has approved the removal of Mr. Mohammad Sarwar from the position of Governor of the Punjab and appointed Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Governor Punjab under the Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan. (PTV)

    Pakistan Attorney General resigns as Opposition is set to challenge junking of no-confidence notion

    Pakistan President dissolves National Assembly

    Pakistan President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days.

    No-confidence motion against Imran Khan's PTI dismissed

    Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker dismisses no-confidence motion against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, terming it unconstitutional.

    The no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister has been declared ‘null and void’.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan advises the President to dissolve assemblies

    After the Deputy Speaker dismissed the no-confidence motion against his government, Pakistan PM Imran Khan advised the President to dissolve assemblies and calls for fresh polls.

    ANI quoting Pakistan PM Imran Khan from PTV source, tweeted: "I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections."

     

    No-confidence motion a foreign conspiracy against the country, says Imran Khan

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulated the entire country as the Speaker has rejected the no-confidence motion. No-confidence motion was foreign conspiracy against the country, said Imran Khan.

    Imran Khan addressing Pakistan said, "I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them."

     

    The Pakistan Assembly has been adjourned till April 25.

    Pakistan Opposition to move Supreme Court 

    Reacting over the dramatic twist, head of the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said Pakistan's joint opposition would appeal in the Supreme Court now.

    "Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan," tweeted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Imran Khan #no trust motion #Pakistan #Pakistan National Assembly
    first published: Apr 3, 2022 01:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.