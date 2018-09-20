App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

No communication from UAE on AgustaWestland case: MEA

Some media reports had said a Dubai court court ordered Michel's extradition to India, but sources had later indicated there was no such specific court order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The External Affairs Ministry Thursday said it has not received any communication from the UAE government about the case related to AgustaWestland chopper deal middleman Christian Michel in a Dubai court.

Some media reports had said a Dubai court court ordered Michel's extradition to India, but sources had later indicated there was no such specific court order.

"We have not received any intimation from the UAE government about the case," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said here at a press press briefing.

The CBI had said Wednesday it was awaiting confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on reports about extradition of Michel, who is wanted in India in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal scam, from the UAE.

related news

The External Affairs Ministry had asked its embassy in the UAE to find out all the details relating to the issue.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged he received EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Both the agencies had notified an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant.

On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of paying kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore by it for securing the deal.

The CBI has alleged there was an estimated loss of Euro 398.21 million (approximately Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth Euro 556.262 million.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #AgustaWestland #Current Affairs #India #UAE

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.