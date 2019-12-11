No comment on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, but govts must pursue non-discriminatory laws: UN chief's spokesperson

Antonio Guterres' Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq was responding to a question on whether the UN Secretary General has any comment on the passage in the Lok Sabha of the Bill
United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres will not comment on India's Citizenship (Amendment) Bill while the domestic legislative process is still underway, his spokesperson has said, stressing the need to ensure that all governments pursue non-discriminatory laws.
The Lok Sabha passed the Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there. The Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha with 334 members favouring it and 106 voting against it, will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for its nod.
"As far as I'm aware, this is legislation that is continuing to go through the legislative process. So, we wouldn't have any comment while the domestic legislative process is being carried out," Guterres' Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said on December 10 at the daily press briefing.
Also read | Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha today: Protests rock Northeast; BJP confident of passage
related news
-
Parliament LIVE: Citizenship (Amendment) Bill hurts the soul of India, says Congress’ Anand Sharma
-
Govt will have to answer our queries on CAB before it can expect support in Rajya Sabha: Shiv Sena
-
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha today: Opposition speaking Pakistan's language, says PM Modi
Haq was responding to a question on whether the UN Secretary General has any comment on the passage in the Lok Sabha of the Bill, which the reporter said discriminates against Muslims.
"At the same time, you're aware of what our concerns are about making sure that all governments pursue non-discriminatory laws," Haq said.According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.