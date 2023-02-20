 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia: Govts of more than 30 nations

Associated Press
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Among those signing the letter were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany. (Representative Image: AP)

The governments of more than 30 nations released a letter Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of 'neutrality' as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics.

"As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable 'neutrality' model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition," read the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press in advance of its wider release.

Among those signing the letter were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany. Those five countries brought nearly one-fifth of all athletes to the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The letter was the product of a Feb. 10 summit in London between government leaders, who heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy said Russian athletes had no place at the Paris Games as long as the country's invasion of Ukraine continues.