No Brexit deal scenario 'more likely than ever before': EU's Donald Tusk

A no-deal scenario in Brexit negotiations is 'more likely than ever before', EU President Donald Tusk warned, ahead of a crunch summit in Brussels billed as a crucial moment for planning Britain's exit from the bloc.

In a letter to members of the European Council, Tusk said that while he encouraged all involved to "remain hopeful and determined... at the same time, responsible as we are, we must prepare the EU for a no-deal scenario, which is more likely than ever before".