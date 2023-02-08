English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    No billionaire should pay less tax than a school teacher or firefighter, says Joe Biden

    Biden also spoke about inflation, Putin's invasion of Ukraine, climate crisis, healthcare concerns among Americans during his address.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
    Joe Biden

    Joe Biden

    No billionaire should pay less tax than a school teacher or a firefighter, said US President Joe Biden while delivering his second State of the Union address on February 7.

    President Biden spoke to a joint session of Congress and warned big American companies to start paying their 'fair share' of taxes. "I am a capitalist. But just pay your fair share," he told America's biggest corporations.

    Check all updates from the Biden speech here

    Calling the record profits made by Big Oil in 2022 'outrageous', Biden accused big oil companies of profiteering during the recent global energy crisis and urged a huge tax hike on corporate stock buybacks.