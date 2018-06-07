App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 09:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide

ZTE was fined USD 1.2 billion in March 2017, but in April, Washington banned the sale of crucial US components to the firm after finding it had lied multiple times and failed to take action against employees responsible for sanctions violations. Those measures had threatened to put ZTE out of business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US and China have not yet reached a deal on Chinese telecoms giant ZTE that would lift crippling sanctions against the company, top US economic advisor Larry Kudlow said today. "No decision has been reached by both sides as of now," Kudlow told reporters.

US media reported late last month that the US Commerce Department had brokered a new deal under which ZTE would pay a substantial fine, hire American compliance officers to be placed at the firm and make changes to its current management team.
