App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Nissan weighs restarting China production in Dongfeng venture after February 10

The Japanese car maker also said production in Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, will start sometime after February 14.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Nissan Motor said on Tuesday it is considering restarting production in China in its venture with Dongfeng Motor Group sometime after February 10, citing government guidance and its assessment of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Japanese car maker also said production in Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, will start sometime after February 14.

The production plan is subject to change after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the days ahead, a company spokeswoman said.

Close
The virus outbreak has killed over 420 people, spread around the world and raised fears about global economic growth.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:38 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Dongfeng Motor Group #Nissan #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.