Nissan weighs restarting China production in Dongfeng venture after February 10

Nissan Motor said on Tuesday it is considering restarting production in China in its venture with Dongfeng Motor Group sometime after February 10, citing government guidance and its assessment of the coronavirus epidemic.
The Japanese car maker also said production in Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, will start sometime after February 14.
The production plan is subject to change after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the days ahead, a company spokeswoman said.