App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 07:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Nissan to set out survival plan after expected annual loss

The Japanese carmaker's second recovery plan in less than a year will outline how it will slash fixed costs, streamline its products and shore up cash as it reels from a plunge in sales

Reuters

Nissan Motor Co will unveil its plan to become a smaller, more cost-efficient automaker on Thursday as it looks to recover from four years of tumbling profits which are set to culminate in its first annual operating loss in 11 years.

The Japanese carmaker's second recovery plan in less than a year will outline how it will slash fixed costs, streamline its products and shore up cash as it reels from a plunge in sales as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand for cars.

Nissan said in April that it expected to post an annual operating loss of up to 45 billion yen (340.3 million pounds) when it announces its results for the year to March 31 at 0800GMT on Thursday, which would be its worst performance since 2008/09.

Close

The automaker sold 4.8 million vehicles in its latest financial year, the second decline in a row and a fall of 13% from last year, knocking it off its perch as Japan's second biggest automaker to trail Toyota and Honda .

related news

The plan will follow a new strategy announced by Nissan and its partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday to work more closely on developing and producing cars to reduce costs and ensure the group's survival.

Even before the spread of the coronavirus, Nissan's sales and profits had been slumping, forcing it to row back on an aggressive expansion plan pursued by ousted leader Carlos Ghosn.

The pandemic has only piled on the urgency and pressure to renew its efforts to downsize.

Nissan's operating profit has tumbled for four consecutive years as its pursuit of market share, particularly in the United States, led to overcapacity at its car plants, steep discounting and a cheapened brand.

The three-year strategy will lay out a path to sustainable profitability and is the vision of Chief Executive Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta, who took over after months of internal turmoil following Ghosn's arrest in 2018.

Under the plan, Nissan will curb its ambitions for sales growth to target annual sales of about 5 million units, Reuters reported in April, a cut from a previous goal of 6 million cars outlined in July by then-CEO Hiroto Saikawa.

Another top priority will be the preservation of cash. As of December, Nissan's automotive operations had negative free cash flow of 670.9 billion yen, a more than six-fold increase from a year ago.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 07:30 am

tags #Auto #Nissan #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Russia postpones July BRICS summit due to coronavirus

Russia postpones July BRICS summit due to coronavirus

US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone

US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone

Coronavirus India News LIVE: Domestic flight operations in Kolkata resume today; death toll in US crosses 1 lakh

Coronavirus India News LIVE: Domestic flight operations in Kolkata resume today; death toll in US crosses 1 lakh

most popular

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.