Nissan says it plans to sell 1.6 million cars in China this year

Nissan sold 1.55 million vehicles last year in China, down 1.1% from the previous year amid a prolonged auto sales slowdown.
Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday it planned to sell about 1.6 million vehicles in China, the world's biggest auto market.Nissan sold 1.55 million vehicles last year in China, down 1.1% from the previous year amid a prolonged auto sales slowdown.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 08:07 am