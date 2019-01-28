App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nissan says co-operating with SEC inquiry after report of probe on executive pay

Nissan has accused its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, first arrested on November 19, of financial misconduct. Prosecutors have charged Nissan along with Ghosn for under-reporting his pay. Ghosn has denied the charges.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nissan Motor Co said on January 28 that it was co-operating with an inquiry by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a report said the regulator was investigating the Japanese automaker's disclosures on executive pay.

Nissan has accused its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, first arrested on November 19, of financial misconduct. Prosecutors have charged Nissan along with Ghosn for under-reporting his pay. Ghosn has denied the charges.

Bloomberg, citing sources, said the SEC is examining whether the company maintained adequate controls to prevent improper payments.

A Nissan spokesman confirmed the automaker received an inquiry from the US regulator, without giving further details. The SEC was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

Nissan shares were down 1.0 percent at 919 yen in mid-afternoon trade, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in the Nikkei average.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Nissan #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.