Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nissan says China sales rose 5.1% in September

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is a key focus for the embattled carmaker as it struggles to fix problems stemming from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

Reuters

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Sunday its sales in China rose 5.1% in September from a year earlier, to 141,595 vehicles.

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is a key focus for the embattled carmaker as it struggles to fix problems stemming from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 12:12 pm

