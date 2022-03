Source: Reuters

Japanese automaker Nissan is planning to halt production at its plant in Russia because of logistical challenges. Nissan Motor Co. did not provide a specific date but said Tuesday production will stop soon. Its plant in St. Petersburg produced 45,000 vehicles last year, including the X-Trail sport utility vehicle.

The Yokohama-based manufacturer said the safety of its employees is its top priority. Nissan earlier stopped exports to Russia.