App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 07:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Nissan panel to propose bigger role for external directors in Carlos Ghosn scandal's wake

The independent panel will announce the results of its three-month audit of Nissan's governance-related procedures, as the company seeks to draw a line under a near two-decade-long period during which Ghosn wielded outsized influence in his dual roles as its chairman and CEO for much of that time.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A committee tasked with revamping corporate governance at Nissan Motor Co is expected to recommend on Wednesday a bigger role for external directors in overseeing the Japanese automaker following Carlos Ghosn's arrest and ouster as chairman.

The independent panel will announce the results of its three-month audit of Nissan's governance-related procedures, as the company seeks to draw a line under a near two-decade-long period during which Ghosn wielded outsized influence in his dual roles as its chairman and CEO for much of that time.

To decentralise the power structure at Japan's second-largest automaker, the seven-member committee will likely also suggest that the company establish committees for board member nominations, auditing and for determining executive pay, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It may also recommend splitting the positions of company chairman, a role held by veteran top executives, and chairman of the board, who presides over board meetings, and that the latter position should be held by an external director.

related news

The committee was not immediately reachable for comment, but has previously declined to comment on the matter. It will hold a briefing on Wednesday evening to release the recommendations.

Like executives at many Japanese companies, Ghosn held both chairmanship positions at Nissan, adding to his influence at the automaker.

Nissan has said that too much power had been concentrated on Ghosn, one of the most feted executives in the global auto industry who orchestrated Nissan's financial recovery in the early 2000s and created the blueprint for the automaking alliance between Nissan and France's Renault SA.

At the time of his arrest in Tokyo in November on financial misconduct allegations, Ghosn held the chairmanship at Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, which together form one of the world's biggest automakers, while also serving as Renault CEO.

Ghosn is facing charges related to under-reporting his Nissan salary by around $82 million over nearly a decade, and for temporarily shifting personal financial losses onto Nissan's books during the global financial crisis.

He denies the charges and has argued that his arrest and ouster from Nissan were orchestrated by executives at the company who were opposed to his plans for closer ties with Renault.

REBALANCED ALLIANCE

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors are retooling their partnership to create a more equal footing between them. Bound by complex cross-shareholdings, the three companies aim to leverage their combined scale to reduce costs for development, procurement and production.

Earlier this month, the three automakers announced they would create an operating board headed by top executives from each of the companies which would oversee the partnership's operations and governance - a role largely held by Ghosn alone in the past.

The newly appointed chairman of Renault, Jean-Dominique Senard, will serve as head of the alliance but - in a critical sign of the rebalancing - not as company chairman of Nissan, a position which could be left vacant for now, according to people with knowledge of the issue.

Nissan is considering asking ex-Toray Industries chief and Japan Inc heavyweight Sadayuki Sakakibara, who served on the reform committee, to take on the role of chairman of the board at the automaker.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 07:47 am

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Nissan #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changi ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 11, ...

Nifty Bank hits record high of 30,000; HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank lead

Alkem Labs a good buying opportunity, says Motilal Oswal

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunacha ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta, this is what it will look ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Arjun Mathur on starring in Bejoy Nambiar's anthology Flip, and playin ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khur ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has h ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Dominant Chennai Super Kings snuff out Delhi Capi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.