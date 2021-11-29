MARKET NEWS

Nissan Motor say to spend $17.6 billion to accelerate electrification



Reuters
November 29, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST
Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Monday said it plans to spend 2 trillion yen ($17.59 billion) over the next five years to accelerate vehicle electrification as it bets tighter restrictions on carbon emissions will spurs demand for electric cars and hybrids.

The company in a press release said it will introduce 23 electrified vehicles by 2030, including 15 electric vehicles (EV). It also said it planned to introduce all solid-state batteries by March 2029.

"We will advance our effort to democratise electrification," Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said in an online presentation.
first published: Nov 29, 2021 07:27 am

