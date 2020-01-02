App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 08:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn to hold press conference on January 8: Lawyer

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8, a lawyer for Ghosn said on Wednesday, two days after abruptly arriving from Japan, where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8, a lawyer for Ghosn said on Wednesday, two days after abruptly arriving from Japan, where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct.

The circumstances surrounding Ghosn's escape from Tokyo remain mysterious.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 08:07 am

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Japan #Nissan #World News

