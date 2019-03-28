Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa says he has not heard about possible bid for FCA

When asked by reporters whether he had heard about the talks, cited in a media report the previous day, Saikawa responded: "Not at all".
Nissan Motor Co CEO Hiroto Saikawa said on Thursday he was not aware of discussions about the possibility that its French partner Renault SA was considering a bid for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
When asked by reporters whether he had heard about the talks, cited in a media report the previous day, Saikawa responded: "Not at all".
The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Renault intends to restart merger talks with Nissan within 12 months, after which it would set its sights on a bid to buy Fiat Chrysler.