Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 07:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa apologises to shareholders over misconduct issue

Shareholders at Japan's second-biggest automaker were due to vote on a new governance structure and 11-member board, after the arrest last year of Ghosn over financial misconduct allegations - which he denies - revealed auditing weaknesses at the company.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa on Tuesday apologised to shareholders for the fallout of a scandal involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, which has rocked the automaker and clouded the outlook of its partnership with Renault SA.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the financial misconduct," he told a shareholders meeting, before he and the automaker's board members bowed deeply in unison.

Shareholders at Japan's second-biggest automaker were due to vote on a new governance structure and 11-member board, after the arrest last year of Ghosn over financial misconduct allegations - which he denies - revealed auditing weaknesses at the company.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:42 am

tags #World News

