Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa apologises to shareholders over misconduct issue

Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa on Tuesday apologised to shareholders for the fallout of a scandal involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, which has rocked the automaker and clouded the outlook of its partnership with Renault SA.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the financial misconduct," he told a shareholders meeting, before he and the automaker's board members bowed deeply in unison.