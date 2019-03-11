Nirav Modi spotted in UK with Rs 9-lakh worth ostrich leather jacket, Twitter reacts

After remaining untraceable for months, billionaire fugitive Nirav Modi was spotted in London. He was tracked down by The Telegraph journalist while roaming the streets of London. The diamond tycoon is wanted in India for his links in one of the biggest banking frauds in the country. He is an accused in the over-Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

When the journalist approached him, he kept dodging all questions with a stoic expression and not a word more than “no comments” to spare.

However, more than him being spotted finally or his nonchalance, what the Internet could not stop talking about was his obnoxiously expensive ostrich leather jacket.



Exclusive: Telegraph journalists tracked down Nirav Modi, the billionaire diamond tycoon who is a suspect for the biggest banking fraud in India's historyhttps://t.co/PpsjGeFEsy pic.twitter.com/v3dN5NotzQ

— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2019

In the video released by the scribe, Nirav Modi can be seen sporting a handle bar moustache and an ostrich leather jacket worth 10,000 pounds, nearly Rs 9 lakh.

Ostrich leather clothing is rare and one of the most expensive variants too, due to its longevity. Ostrich leather has a typical quill pattern, which looks like embossed polka dots.

For a man who has duped so many and absconded the country leaving hundreds at their own mercy, it came as a shock that he is still living lavishly in a foreign land, splurging on extravagant clothing.

So, after the video went viral on social media, Twitter users went on an unabashed rant to admonish the affluent diamond merchant. Also, what's noteworthy is that the 'poor man' had a really tough time hailing a cab.

They knew he wouldn't pay later.— Ankita Singh (@DelhiteAnkita) March 9, 2019



It could have been titled better "Finding NiMo"

— Susheel Pant (@sanjuP1981) March 9, 2019



Hope the cabbie took the fare at the start of the trip..

— Ankit (@tyagi_ankit) March 9, 2019



Suit Boot Ki Sarkar Hai, Chowkidar Chor Hai

This proves it. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 9, 2019



The moral of the story is this...

No matter how hard you try...

No matter how much ostrich skin you wear.....

It's hard to get a cab in London. #NiravModi

— Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 9, 2019



I bet he asked "Bhaiyya, meter se jaoge?"

— Abhishek Shenoy(Max) (@shenoy_abhishek) March 9, 2019

The cab drivers in London are anti-Nationals, Congressi, Anti-Hindu, Pappu-Lovers. They ignored him because his surname is Modi. This is Nehru's fault mitron— CJ Edward (@CarneyJHouston) March 9, 2019