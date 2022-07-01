English
    Nine people are injured in Newark shooting, officials say

    New York Times
    July 01, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    Nine people were hospitalized after being shot Thursday evening in Newark, New Jersey, authorities said.

    All of the victims — eight adults and one youth — were in stable condition at two Newark hospitals, the city’s acting public safety director, Raul Malave, said in a statement.

    He said police responded to the shooting, in the 200 block of Clinton Place, a residential area in the Weequahic section of Newark, at 6:19 p.m. Authorities learned of the attack through the ShotSpotter system, a technology that detects gunfire and alerts the police.

    Police officials in Newark said five of those who had been shot were able to get to a hospital on their own. The officials said a car stolen in Jersey City, New Jersey, appeared to be at the center of the incident, but they did not elaborate. Police said the youngest victim was 17, and the oldest was 68.

    Thursday night, a police squad car was still posted outside a convenience store where the shooting had taken place five hours earlier. The metal security grates of the store, 809 Supermarket, were pulled down and locked. A gray hoodie soaked in what appeared to be blood was lying on the sidewalk in front of the store.

    Malave did not disclose information about a motive for the attack or the number of assailants.

    This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

    By Tracey Tully and Alex Traub
    New York Times
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 05:14 pm
