Nine humanitarian corridors agreed for Wednesday: Ukrainian deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk

The Russia-Ukraine war has led to an unprecedented refugee crisis in Europe. (Image Source: AFP)

Agreement has been reached to try to evacuate civilians trapped in Ukrainian towns and cities through nine "humanitarian corridors" on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Signalling no agreement had been reached with Russia to establish a safe corridor form the heart of Mariupol, she said people wishing to leave the besieged port city would find transport in nearby Berdyansk.