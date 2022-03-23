English
    Nine humanitarian corridors agreed for Wednesday: Ukrainian deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk

    Signalling no agreement had been reached with Russia to establish a safe corridor form the heart of Mariupol, she said people wishing to leave the besieged port city would find transport in nearby Berdyansk.

    March 23, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
    The Russia-Ukraine war has led to an unprecedented refugee crisis in Europe. (Image Source: AFP)

    Agreement has been reached to try to evacuate civilians trapped in Ukrainian towns and cities through nine "humanitarian corridors" on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

    first published: Mar 23, 2022 01:18 pm
